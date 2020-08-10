Alongside Australia's fiscal deficit -- currently estimated to be $184 billion by next year -- the COVID-19 crisis has produced other equally profound deficits in our social and cultural institutions.
One that will be hard to fix is a large and growing governance deficit: governance, in the sense of the ways in which public policy is made and governments held to account for policy and delivery.
During the pandemic many institutional safeguards -- cabinet, parliament, publication of government information -- have been set aside.
