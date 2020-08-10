Everyone's against big tech, but no one has a problem with TikTok being forced into the hands of Microsoft by Trump.

(Image: Adobe)

It needs the combined forces of big tech and Donald Trump to produce hypocrisy of the magnitude surrounding the forced sale TikTok -- or, as it should be more accurately described, the extortion of Chinese company ByteDance.

We're all supposed to hate the Chinese tyranny and the tech companies it can use to serve its purposes of surveillance, control and commercial espionage, both at home and abroad.

But the Five Eyes governments of the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand are no better when it comes to surveillance and commercial espionage -- and control, when they want it. Indeed, we invented the practice of hoovering up personal data from tech platforms -- and Western companies invented the practice of monetising that data.