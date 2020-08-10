In a few short months, a company set up by a former Crosby Textor pollster has gone from being the new kid on the block to receiving more than $1 million in limited tender contracts.

Senator Murray Watt (Image: AAP/Darren England)

In the space of just a few months, a company set up by a former Crosby Textor pollster has gone from being the new kid on the block to receiving more than $1 million in limited tender government contracts, even landing a position on the government's coveted go-to panel for urgent work.

Jim Reed, a long-time researcher with Crosby Textor, now known as C|T, was revealed in June to be the recipient of a $541,000 limited tender contract from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C) to conduct social policy market research.

Now, his company, Resolve Strategic, has been handed another $502,000 limited tender contract by the Department of Treasury, again for market research.