Between Two Worlds has been shunted to a late timeslot, and Bachelor in Paradise limped to its finale last night.

(Image: Ten)

Seven’s Between Two Worlds (BTW) has already been shunted off to 10pm (which is at the end of prime time) for a miserable 267,000. More money down the drain for Seven.

A repeat of Seven’s Anita Cobby special (about a grisly Sydney murder) managed 495,000 which was not much more than BTW got the week before.

The big news from last night apart from BTW’s demotion to the holding pens for thanksgiving was the confirmation of another turkey -- the finale of Bachelor In Paradise -- 621,000 for the final decision, 530,000 for the lead-up and 579,000 average across the whole program.