Another 19 deaths in Victoria overnight marked the deadliest day of the pandemic

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

Victoria’s deadly numbers

The past 24 hours have been the deadliest of the pandemic in Australia so far, with 19 deaths, beating the previous day's record of 17 deaths.

Victoria recorded 322 cases, lower than some of the figures we’ve seen over previous weeks. That may be a sign the curve is starting to bend the right way -- although given the lag between new infections and deaths, we may see more days like this before things get better.

Promising greater transparency, the state will now release its key numbers every morning on Twitter.