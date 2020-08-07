The Oz' modelling is called into question, while CSIRO boffins are on the case. Catch up with the latest COVID-19 news in Virus Watch.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Modeling solutions

Victoria has recorded another 450 cases overnight -- still a way off the "secret Victorian government modelling" The Australian published yesterday, suggesting that daily new case numbers would exceed 1000 in late August.

As Christopher Warren writes elsewhere in Crikey today, the Victorian government has since denied the figures came from their (or any) government.

The state has also recorded 11 new deaths -- seven connected to nursing homes.