Modeling solutions
Victoria has recorded another 450 cases overnight -- still a way off the "secret Victorian government modelling" The Australian published yesterday, suggesting that daily new case numbers would exceed 1000 in late August.
As Christopher Warren writes elsewhere in Crikey today, the Victorian government has since denied the figures came from their (or any) government.
The state has also recorded 11 new deaths -- seven connected to nursing homes.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.