The impact of COVID-19, massive cost cuts, and digital platforms all got a mention. Plus, some signature News Corp spinning of its streaming subscriber numbers.

(Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

For an hour on Friday morning the elephant sat in the back of the global room as News Corp released its fourth quarter and 2019-20 results.

In a teleconference with analysts this morning, chief executive officer Robert Thomson and chief financial officer Susan Panuccio avoided the huge dab of red in the shape of a US$1.55 billion loss (A$2.1 billion), as well as the elephant in the room.

Even though he had walked away from the family company just six days ago, none of the handful of analysts on the call asked a single question about James Murdoch’s decision to resign or the disagreements he mentioned in his two-paragraph departure letter.