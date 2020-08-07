Good morning, early birds. Josh Frydenberg will reportedly announce an easing of post-September 28 JobKeeper eligibility criteria, and Melbourne aged care homes St. Basil's and Epping Gardens reportedly face a legal push from devastated families alleging negligence. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

IT’S A (JOB)KEEPER

According to the ABC, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will today announce an easing of post-September 28 JobKeeper eligibility criteria, and that $15 billion will be added to the scheme.

While the extension guidelines as announced July 21 initially required businesses to record a loss in both the June and September quarters, Frydenberg will announce that, amidst Victoria’s hard lockdown, companies will only need to demonstrate their GST turnover has fallen in the June quarter to be eligible for the new $1200 fortnightly rate.

Elsewhere, with JobSeeker set to be slashed from the above-poverty fortnightly rate of $1100 to $800 from September and the Morrison government reintroducing mutual obligations on Wednesday for recipients outside of Victoria, some 1382 people have reportedly applied for a job at Boost Juice in Tarneit, Melbourne.

PS: Following concerns over Chinese Communist Party-linked efforts to police dissent in Australian universities, The Australian ($) reports that Education Minister Dan Tehan has launched a review into the implementation of a free speech code. Which, while absolutely important, is perhaps not the sector’s most pressing concern mid-collapse.

UPDATES FROM VICTORIA’S STAGE FOUR

In another packed morning of stage four news:

According to The Age, Melbourne aged care homes St. Basil’s and Epping Gardens face a legal push from devastated families alleging negligence, while the federal government could also be included as a defendant in any litigation given its time in charge of St. Basil’s after expelling workers on July 21 and temporarily taking over management

“Senior federal government sources” speaking to the Herald Sun ($) have alleged that concerns over Victoria’s willingness and/or capacity to share testing, tracing and tracking data with other states resulted in the creation of a shared data scheme at the July 24 national cabinet meeting

University of Melbourne epidemiologist Tony Blakely has explored why “batching” of tests is likely behind Victoria’s wild variation in daily figures, how the state saw a dip in “smoothed” averages on July 31, and how, while there’s no way to genuinely predict the next few weeks, the state could expect to see another “bend in the curve, downwards, 10 days or so after Victoria began its stage four restrictions”

has explored why “batching” of tests is likely behind Victoria’s wild variation in daily figures, how the state saw a dip in “smoothed” averages on July 31, and how, while there’s no way to genuinely predict the next few weeks, the state could expect to see another “bend in the curve, downwards, 10 days or so after Victoria began its stage four restrictions” Following concerns over new capacity rules affecting Victoria’s food supply, The Age reports that Coles and Woolworths have been given several more days to organise their distribution depots as part of a compromise with the Victorian government.

CLARIFICATION: While yesterday’s newsletter referred to modelling The Australian reported as having come from within the Victorian government, Daniel Andrews and Deputy Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng have not only denied that the figures came from within government but that, until the report was published, they had even seen the modelling.

The Australian appears to have since reframed the figures — which suggested that daily cases could enter the 1000s by next week — as having come from “government partners“.

I SPY WITH MY LITTLE EYE…

According to The Guardian, Peter Dutton has confirmed that the Morrison government’s proposed $1.6 billion cyber-strategy would allow Australia’s foreign cybersecurity and intelligence agency, the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD), to assist the AFP and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission in targeting Australian citizens.

Dutton — who once dismissed journalist Annika Smethurst’s report on federal plans for the ASD to spy on citizens as “nonsense”, just before the AFP raided her house — has not released specific details over the proposed “dark web” powers, but promised they would be used to target terrorists, paedophiles, and drug traffickers — “and those people only”.

PS: For just one recent example of authoritarian laws originally proposed for “terrorists” being utilised against people other than terrorists, check out how George W. Bush’s Homeland Security Act of 2002 has helped Donald Trump deploy unidentified federal agents against protesters in Portland.

A FEW TRILLION THINGS TO THINK ABOUT

Speaking of America, USA Today reports that Democrats and Republicans are looking to negotiate another multi-trillion dollar package by the end of this week, after the Democratic-controlled House passed a $3 trillion stimulus bill and Senate leader Mitch McConnell unveiled a smaller $1 trillion plan, the latter of which includes “liability shields” for businesses and was criticised not just by Democrats but Republicans who, despite some states sitting at “Depression-era” jobless levels, do not support further aid.

A week after America’s $600 weekly unemployment benefits came to an end, Donald Trump, continues to float an executive order — one he may not have much power to enact — dealing with payroll tax cuts and protections on evictions, unemployment and student loan repayments.

Finally, Common Dreams reports that Senator Bernie Sanders on Thursday introduced legislation that would tax the “obscene wealth gains” America’s billionaires have accumulated amidst the pandemic and use the resulting revenue to empower Medicare to cover every American’s out-of-pocket medical expenses for a year.

STATE WRAP: ADELAIDE’S SNAP QUARANTINE

According to the ABC, South Australia’s health authorities have announced that 70 close contacts of a new case in Adelaide will be moved to “medi-hotels”, while all 1200 students and staff at the corresponding school will go into quarantine

health authorities have announced that 70 close contacts of a new case in Adelaide will be moved to “medi-hotels”, while all 1200 students and staff at the corresponding school will go into quarantine From today, NSW residents returning from Victoria will go into mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days at their own expense

residents returning from Victoria will go into mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days at their own expense Queensland will close its border to all of New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory from 1.00am tomorrow, while Queenslanders will similarly be sent to 14-days mandatory hotel quarantine at their own expense.

will close its border to all of New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory from 1.00am tomorrow, while Queenslanders will similarly be sent to 14-days mandatory hotel quarantine at their own expense. Finally, the Western Australian government has continued to release details over its $5.5 billion WA Recovery Plan, including by region — i.e. Great Southern and Wheatbelt — and sector — i.e. agriculture and, in an apparent state-first, a feasibility study into manufacturing wind turbine components.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

No I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man. That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, you’re taking a test whether you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie? Joe Biden

The prospective Democratic nominee and likely future US president offers a fittingly unhinged response to questions over Donald Trump’s cognitive tests.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Indigenous prison rates can fall fast: here’s the proof — Thalia Anthony (The Sydney Morning Herald): “First Nations Australians are the most imprisoned people in the world. Justice targets for closing the gap were set down for the first time last week, providing a federal measure for reducing the Indigenous imprisonment rate. Yet the new target — to reduce it by just 15% by 2031 — is hugely unambitious.”

Coronavirus Australia: Nation in turmoil over one failed Victorian policy ($) — John Ferguson (The Australian): “Months after the failed hotel quarantine regimen was introduced in Victoria we still don’t know the definitive story of what caused Australia’s second coronavirus wave. Don’t worry, neither does the Victorian Premier. What we do know is that Daniel Andrews has staked his political future on the inquiry into hotel quarantine and that the governance failures were catastrophic.”

A unitary theory of cuts — Richard Cooke (The Monthly): “It turns out Prime Minister Scott Morrison is a populist, just not one in the Trump mode, and he is not wasting this crisis. He can let COVID-19 make the cuts for him, and hence devastate the Coalition’s longstanding foes — the public service, the ABC, the arts and the tertiary education sector — through government negligence rather than active measures. A competent response to the pandemic, and a tentative Opposition fearful of being wedged, can both take care of the polling.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

Scott Morrison is due to meet with state and territory leaders and health and economic advisers at another national cabinet meeting.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques will face a Senate inquiry examining the company’s destruction of the 46,000-year-old Aboriginal heritage site in Juukan Gorge, WA.

Sydney

Carriageworks will reopen to the public following its recent lift from voluntary administration. In collaboration, the Biennale of Sydney will present NIRIN, curated by Indigenous Australian artist Brook Andrew.

Melbourne

After launching last night, the online Melbourne International Film Festival will run until August 23.

Up to 74,000 Melbournians are set to stand on their front porches tonight and scream.

Perth

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann will speak at Business News event, The Next Chapter.

