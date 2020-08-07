The icare scandal raises serious questions about the accountability of government agencies to their departments.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Thanks to some highly-skilled reporting and the compulsion powers of a parliamentary committee, we finally have some idea of what’s been going on in a dark corner of the NSW government.

The state’s multi-billion dollar workers' compensation scheme, icare, is a government agency that operates under the supposed oversight of the NSW treasury.

But its behaviour has been more akin to a big-end-of-town insurer, and the scandal has just claimed its first government scalp.