Thanks to some highly-skilled reporting and the compulsion powers of a parliamentary committee, we finally have some idea of what’s been going on in a dark corner of the NSW government.
The state’s multi-billion dollar workers' compensation scheme, icare, is a government agency that operates under the supposed oversight of the NSW treasury.
But its behaviour has been more akin to a big-end-of-town insurer, and the scandal has just claimed its first government scalp.
