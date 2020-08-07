Australia's 43 universities are sitting on a real estate goldmine — a source of easy bucks the government must be tempted by.

Torrens University in Adelaide (Image: Wikimedia)

The news last week that US group Strategic Education will buy Adelaide’s Torrens University, along with Think Education and Design Media in New Zealand, for about $900 million, was certainly a surprise in higher education circles.

It comes amid unprecedented doom and gloom about the sector, with about $16 billion in international student revenue at risk because of COVID-19.

On top of it being a very good price for the university’s owner, Laureate International Universities, the fact that 53% of its students are overseas at present means the deal raises more questions than answers.