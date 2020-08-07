On June 18 the editor of The Age, Alex Lavelle, resigned. At any other time this would have rocked the foundations of Melbourne. But these are no ordinary times. Lavelle passed much as he rose -- without a trace.
By their own actions, the staff of The Age accidentally killed off their much-loved editor. Just days after 70 of them sent an email of complaint to Lavelle and two Sydney executives, he left the building. It was an own goal.
It’s hard to understand this story if you haven’t experienced the unusual culture of newsrooms.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.