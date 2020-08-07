Unless you're into the AFL or NRL, there wasn't much worth watching on the box last night.

Well, a boring, arid night that would drive a viewer to drink just to get away from the miserable spectacle on the TV or the mobiles.

So far as viewers were concerned, the AFL (613,000 nationally) and NRL (549,000) games on Seven (Gold Coast v St Kilda) and Nine (St George v Easts) respectively were almost afterthoughts.

On Foxtel they attracted 208,000 for the AFL game between Gold Coast and St Kilda and 203,000 for the 5pm game between Collingwood and Sydney (Foxtel only) and the NRL game between St George and Easts, 208,000.