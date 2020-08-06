In Virus Watch today, the long slog ahead for Victoria, the very good dogs helping sniff out COVID-19, and more of the latest updates.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

When will Victoria’s numbers fall?

Victoria recorded 471 cases overnight, and eight deaths -- four of those deaths were related to clusters in aged care.

While that’s a decline from Wednesday’s record 725, the state’s numbers still aren’t falling as quickly as hoped.

About a third of Wednesday’s surge in new cases were from known outbreaks, particularly in aged care. That means the lockdowns won't have had much effect.