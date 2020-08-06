When will Victoria’s numbers fall?
Victoria recorded 471 cases overnight, and eight deaths -- four of those deaths were related to clusters in aged care.
While that’s a decline from Wednesday’s record 725, the state’s numbers still aren’t falling as quickly as hoped.
About a third of Wednesday’s surge in new cases were from known outbreaks, particularly in aged care. That means the lockdowns won't have had much effect.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.