Rumours of Brett Sutton's demise are greatly exaggerated, the one topic Andrew Forrest won't weigh in on and is the government bringing back the Australian Youth Affairs Coalition?

Anatomy of a non-event One faintly off-putting side story in the ongoing crisis in Victoria has been the sight of journalists falling over one another to be the first to release their leaked daily number of new infections. This same impulse reached a bizarre and hilarious peak yesterday, with the brief saga of the quitting chief health officer.

It all started at 4.01pm, when people started tweeting that Sky's Kieran Gilbert had reported Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton had stood down. Cue a flurry of journos trying to get their own tweet out on the matter:

Some, though, waited for confirmation, which promptly came: Sutton wasn't quitting.