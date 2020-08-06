A 73-year-old doctor on his 'early' retirement, and why older Australians owe a great debt to young people.

(Image: Adobe)

Crikey is calling for first-hand experiences of the pandemic from readers in their 70s and beyond. To contribute, write to us at [email protected] with “Missing Voices” in the subject line. Today, retired GP Hein Vandenbergh shares his experience.

Until fairly recently I was an older but fit and healthy GP, working at the medical frontline in a rural region.

Unfortunately, I was, earlier this year, diagnosed with a rare progressive autoimmune pulmonary disorder. This caused my “premature” — at age 73 — retirement, and places me at HUGE risk should I contract COVID-19.

I am immeasurably grateful to all those younger Australians who sacrifice so much, sacrifices of which we, older citizens, are the main beneficiaries.

I am not sure that this gratitude has been publicly and clearly expressed.

We stand in your debt, and personally I shall be very prepared to accept a lower living standard, post-COVID-19, to facilitate the economic recovery of the younger generations of my fellow Australians.

Thank you all, your efforts and sacrifices are noted every day.