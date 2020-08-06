Transparency is a key mechanism for improving service performance in government. It's one of the true boons of the internet that consumers can now easily obtain independent, government-guaranteed performance information about crucial services.
School performance is available via the MySchool site. Hospital performance is available via the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's MyHospitals site. Superannuation fund performance is available via APRA. The Australian Energy Regulator publishes performance information on energy retailers.
But not so much in aged care.
