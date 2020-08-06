When the pandemic hit, there were concerns the virus would wreak havoc on Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander populations.
With poorer health, cramped living conditions, over-representation in prisons, and limited access to health specialists, experts were concerned the virus would decimate Indigenous communities.
But under community-led responses, Indigenous populations have fared better than the rest of Australia, making up less than 1% of all COVID-19 cases.
