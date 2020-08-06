It was Nine's night, but the ABC was the real winner.

While Nine won narrowly from Seven, with the ABC again third and Ten a weak fourth, it was the ABC’s performance in the heart of prime time last night that stood out.

From 7pm to 9.30pm the national broadcaster easily beat the better-resourced commercial networks. The 7pm ABC news with 1.23 million topped A Current Affair and Home and Away. 7.30 with 1.02 million won its slot easily, Hard Quiz with 1.06 million likewise at 8pm (and was the most watched non-news program of the night).

At 8.30pm Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell returned with a solid 964,000 and Rosehaven at 9pm won its slot with 702,000.