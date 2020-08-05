Proposed amendments to defamation law would be a legal game-changer — particularly in cases involving high-profile plaintiffs.

(Image: AAP/Dylan Coker)

This is lightning speed for law-making. Two days after getting agreement from his state and territory counterparts on wholesale amendments to the model defamation law, NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman introduced the bill to his parliament.

What will the changes mean for Australian defamation litigation?

The two big game-changers are the public interest defence and the restated cap on general damages. Would they have altered the outcome for a high-profile plaintiff like Geoffrey Rush?