Brittney Hockley's interview about her time on Bachelor in Paradise was more interesting than the show itself.

Well, it was a wild old time in Tasmania overnight -- cold wet weather, wind, motorists trapped by heavy snow. Action aplenty. And snow in Melbourne as the it fell on streets emptied by the lockdown.

In the rest of Australia we slumbered on, TV boring us backwards and then again. Bachelor In Paradise (BIP) -- 691,000 national viewers -- proving that it's a show made up of offcuts from The Bachelor and Bachelorette and if it can be, far more shallow.

The Project some how looks better social distancing -- last night’s final brief interview with Bachelorette wannabe Brittany Hockley was far more interesting that the episode that followed or the rest of last night’s episode of The Project (7pm, 787,000).