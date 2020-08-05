U-turn with a screech for the Queensland LNP, no zoom-zoom for Scott Morrison, and who's smiling now as Quadrant says 'cheese'.

Queensland Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Making hay in the sunshine state In the lead-up to the state election in October, Queensland's Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington tried to make political hay from recent breaches of Labor's closed border.

"A third person has now allegedly entered the state with coronavirus through Labor's border controls," she tweeted yesterday, before reinforcing the need to "to protect lives and livelihoods" and calling for "mandatory maximum penalties for those who break the rules".

She may want to have a word with a few of her party members: calling for strict enforcement of the closed border would land a little more convincingly if the Queensland LNP didn't still (at time of writing) have an active petition calling for Queensland's border to be reopened.