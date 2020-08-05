Late on Friday, the Queensland Law Reform Commission released its report on consent, deciding not to update the criminal code to define non-payment of fees for a sex worker's service as rape.
Australian sex workers have had their bank accounts closed without explanation. Their attempts to set up merchant services have been refused, and they are also being barred from pay services like PayPal.
Now, advocacy groups say clients are disputing charges and refusing to pay sex workers for services at an increasing rate. It's a problem which raises big questions around consent and rape.
