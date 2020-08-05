DANCE WITH DEBT
According to The Age, independent modelling by RMIT has suggested Victoria’s debt could balloon to $60 billion next year, while a state parliamentary report yesterday revealed that the collapse in visitor numbers to Victoria — examined ahead of stage four restrictions — is set to cost the economy more than $23 billion this year.
The news comes after the Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe projected unemployment could hit 10% by late 2020 and that, with interest rates retained at 0.25%, Australia is likely to require sustained fiscal stimulus “given the outlook for the economy and the labour market”.
In the latest on how that all, arguably, got started, The Age reports that emails from private security companies demonstrate confusion over which agency is running hotel quarantine: the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions, who engaged them, or Victoria’s health agency, the Department of Health and Human Services.
On a similar note, the Herald Sun ($) reports that management of aged care provider Mecwacare last week told employees they couldn’t contract COVID-19 while at work if they were wearing PPE correctly, and that they could only self-isolate if they had a medical certificate.
Finally, The Australian ($) reports that Victoria’s inquiry into the hotel quarantine scandal may be delayed because of the declared state of disaster.
According to The Australian ($), the Morrison government is preparing to reopen the Christmas Island detention centre, with detainees in Yongah Hill, Western Australia, expected to be flown in as part of a COVID-19 contingency system set to cost many millions of dollars instead of just, y’know, letting people go.
The news comes after Christmas Island was reopened at a cost of $27 million ahead of the 2019 election — where Biloela family Priya, Nades and their two children have been detained in staff accommodation since August — as well as sustained campaigns from medical, legal and human rights bodies to evacuate detention centres in light of their vulnerability to COVID-19 outbreaks.
According to The Australian ($), “Scott Morrison and national security chiefs have briefed state and territory leaders on the threat level of Chinese interference”, ahead of his address to a US strategic forum “warning of the militarisation of the Indo-Pacific, cyber attacks, and an ‘assault’ on liberal democracies”.
In a slightly less intense take on the leaked address, the ABC reports that Morrison calls on the United States and China to respect international law and resolve their disputes peacefully in the keynote address to the Aspen Security Forum.
PS: According to The New Daily, a classified UN report says North Korea is advancing nuclear technology. Terrific.
The ABC, reports that “a massive explosion has shaken Lebanon’s capital Beirut, killing more than 25 people, injuring thousands of others and causing widespread damage” — including, apparently, damaging buildings at least 10km from the blast.
Lebanon’s internal security chief, Abbas Ibrahim, has reportedly said that the blast occurred in an area housing highly explosive materials, although it is not immediately clear what caused the explosion.
I will take the member’s question on notice. I will provide her with a written answer in accordance with the standing orders … As I said I will be providing the member with a written response to this question, in accordance with the standing orders of this house … I will provide a written response to the supplementary question also … I thank the member. I’ll be providing him with a written response to his question by tomorrow…
Jenny Mikakos
Apparently, Victoria’s health minister is going to provide some written responses to stage four question time today ($).
Andrews delivers a gut punch to the national economy, but it’s the feds who need to pay
“The logic of the construction lockdown isn’t clear. The sector hasn’t been a vector for infection in the way animal slaughtering (which will have less restrictions) and hospitality has been. Building workers don’t just go to construction sites, of course — they travel there, they buy goods and services along the way and while at work — and Daniel Andrews is correct that the line has to be drawn somewhere, and there will always be arguments at the margins. But the sector is paying the price for failings elsewhere in the economy.”
Welcome to emergency post-capitalism, where audacious human solutions are needed
“To be insufficiently radical now would be destructive by inaction. For example, discussion of the hit that small businesses are going to take is being done as if they were in the path of a hurricane, to be knocked over by natural force.
“Businesses can be saved by stronger measures on their dead costs. So take the commercial rent deal further, and abolish commercial rents for small businesses, especially retail, for the next two months.”
Defence spending keeps Canberra and US in step, with or without Trump
“At the beginning of July the Morrison government announced a bonanza in defence dollars: over the next decade $575 billion will go to defence, including $270 billion on military hardware. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper commended Australia for upping its military firepower — $70 billion more than was anticipated in 2016. It was a ‘bold new strategy’, he said, one that put Australia ‘at the forefront as a really, extremely capable partner to the United States’.
“Australia’s former ambassador to the United States Joe Hockey has spotted an opportunity and last month added two new senior hires from the Australian military and US security to join his consultancy, Bondi Partners.”
