Good morning, early birds. Independent modelling by RMIT has suggested Victoria's debt could balloon to $60 billion next year, and emails from private security companies demonstrate confusion over which agency is running hotel quarantine. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

DANCE WITH DEBT

According to The Age, independent modelling by RMIT has suggested Victoria’s debt could balloon to $60 billion next year, while a state parliamentary report yesterday revealed that the collapse in visitor numbers to Victoria — examined ahead of stage four restrictions — is set to cost the economy more than $23 billion this year.

The news comes after the Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe projected unemployment could hit 10% by late 2020 and that, with interest rates retained at 0.25%, Australia is likely to require sustained fiscal stimulus “given the outlook for the economy and the labour market”.

SEND IN THE GOWNS

In the latest on how that all, arguably, got started, The Age reports that emails from private security companies demonstrate confusion over which agency is running hotel quarantine: the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions, who engaged them, or Victoria’s health agency, the Department of Health and Human Services.

On a similar note, the Herald Sun ($) reports that management of aged care provider Mecwacare last week told employees they couldn’t contract COVID-19 while at work if they were wearing PPE correctly, and that they could only self-isolate if they had a medical certificate.

Finally, The Australian ($) reports that Victoria’s inquiry into the hotel quarantine scandal may be delayed because of the declared state of disaster.

THERE’S ALWAYS MONEY FOR HUMAN SUFFERING

According to The Australian ($), the Morrison government is preparing to reopen the Christmas Island detention centre, with detainees in Yongah Hill, Western Australia, expected to be flown in as part of a COVID-19 contingency system set to cost many millions of dollars instead of just, y’know, letting people go.

The news comes after Christmas Island was reopened at a cost of $27 million ahead of the 2019 election — where Biloela family Priya, Nades and their two children have been detained in staff accommodation since August — as well as sustained campaigns from medical, legal and human rights bodies to evacuate detention centres in light of their vulnerability to COVID-19 outbreaks.

RUNNING INTERFERENCE

According to The Australian ($), “Scott Morrison and national security chiefs have briefed state and territory leaders on the threat level of Chinese interference”, ahead of his address to a US strategic forum “warning of the militarisation of the Indo-Pacific, cyber attacks, and an ‘assault’ on liberal democracies”.

In a slightly less intense take on the leaked address, the ABC reports that Morrison calls on the United States and China to respect international law and resolve their disputes peacefully in the keynote address to the Aspen Security Forum.

PS: According to The New Daily, a classified UN report says North Korea is advancing nuclear technology. Terrific.

MASSIVE BLAST IN BEIRUT

The ABC, reports that “a massive explosion has shaken Lebanon’s capital Beirut, killing more than 25 people, injuring thousands of others and causing widespread damage” — including, apparently, damaging buildings at least 10km from the blast.

Lebanon’s internal security chief, Abbas Ibrahim, has reportedly said that the blast occurred in an area housing highly explosive materials, although it is not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I will take the member’s question on notice. I will provide her with a written answer in accordance with the standing orders … As I said I will be providing the member with a written response to this question, in accordance with the standing orders of this house … I will provide a written response to the supplementary question also … I thank the member. I’ll be providing him with a written response to his question by tomorrow… Jenny Mikakos

Apparently, Victoria’s health minister is going to provide some written responses to stage four question time today ($).

READ ALL ABOUT IT

US