Gillian Triggs is worried, but she has high hopes young people around the world will continue to speak out and fight for human rights.

Gillian Triggs (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Gillian Triggs is concerned with the state of the world. The former president of the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) and formidable legal scholar fears the pandemic has become a convenient excuse to forget about human rights.

“COVID is being used as a camouflage for a much more restrictive set of policies, even for traditional liberal democracies. It’s very, very worrying,” Triggs told a Crikey subscribers' event last night.

Around the world, drawbridges are being pulled up, borders are shutting down, police and military hold greater rein over our lives -- all in the name of stopping the virus. The challenge, Triggs says, is to ensure these restrictions are "necessary and proportionate".