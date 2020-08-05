Gillian Triggs is concerned with the state of the world. The former president of the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) and formidable legal scholar fears the pandemic has become a convenient excuse to forget about human rights.
“COVID is being used as a camouflage for a much more restrictive set of policies, even for traditional liberal democracies. It’s very, very worrying,” Triggs told a Crikey subscribers' event last night.
Around the world, drawbridges are being pulled up, borders are shutting down, police and military hold greater rein over our lives -- all in the name of stopping the virus. The challenge, Triggs says, is to ensure these restrictions are "necessary and proportionate".
