Victorians have the right to be angry about testing delays and to demand 24-hour results. In fact, it should be an urgent priority.

(Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

Under the state of disaster declared on Monday, the Victorian government says anyone in self-isolation must stay home all day every day.

Each day about 20,000 coronavirus tests are done. This means tens of thousands of Victorians could be compelled to stay home 24 hours a day for three days. That's a lot to ask of anyone, let alone essential workers who'll miss out on pay, people whose mental health is fraying, people with kids.

The government says lab turnaround times are averaging about two to three days. Bill Gates has said tests that take longer than two days to come back are “a complete waste” and pathology companies should not be paid for them.