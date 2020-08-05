The National COVID-19 Commission has been sending out contract after contract – but are they heading for self-serving destinations?

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Contracts have been flying out the door at the government’s powerful and secretive National COVID-19 Coordination Commission (NCC), and they’re landing in some interesting places.

First we heard about the $541,750 contract to market research firm Resolve Strategic. Resolve is run by Jim Reed, a former polster for Liberal Party polling company Crosby Textor (C|T).

Then details emerged about another $42,000 contract that was awarded to Commtract. Commtract describes itself as an "on demand" communications marketplace. Its founder and CEO is Luke Achterstraat -- a former Liberal Party staffer and adviser to former trade minister Andrew Robb and the then tourism minister Richard Colbeck, now the aged care minister. The company was founded by Peter McConnell, who was chief of staff to former NSW premier Barry O’Farrell.