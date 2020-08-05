Young people may be fuelling the second wave, the Philippines faring poorly, offshore detention set to restart as a COVID-19 contingency plan, plus more coronavirus updates.

Christmas Island detention centre (Image: AAP/ Lukas Coch)

Deadly record

725 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths -- including the death of a man in his 30s -- are expected to be announced in Victoria today, marking a new record for the state. The previous highest daily totals came last week at 723 new cases and 15 deaths.

Leaked emails show operators of Melbourne's hotel quarantine program had no idea who was in charge, with the Department of Jobs still struggling with logistics two months into the program.

Victoria is also facing $60 billion in debt by next year, with hundreds of thousands of workers stood down following the stage four lockdown restrictions.