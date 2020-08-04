Pollies use Palmer You know you've really tapped into the anti-mood of a state when politicians start using your image (combined with a promise to oppose you) as their promotional material.
Federal Perth MP fPatrick Gorman has taken to using an image of Clive Palmer -- looking for all the world like a cartoon rich guy villain, counting a stack of money from his seat in Parliament -- as an inducement to follow Gorman's Facebook page: "Want to stop Clive Palmer tearing down WA's hard border? Like this page."
Although, to be honest, we're not sure the exact connection between the two.
