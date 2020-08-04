Viewers have turned to news programming as the second wave of the virus continues.

(Image: Seven News)

COVID-19 is back for the evening news broadcasts with Seven’s 6pm to 6.30pm news seeing its audience leap to more than 2 million and the hour average over 1.9 million. Sunrise’s audience jumped back past half a million from 7am to 9am, Today’s numbers improved a touch as did figures for Nine News and the 7pm ABC News. A second wave for viewers -- unwanted.

So it was Nine’s night from a distant Seven, the ABC in third ahead of a weak Ten.

Ten’s Bachelor In Paradise gets average figures -- 656,000 last night for the 2020 season. It does OK in the demos, especially for young females, but its weakness has lopped more than 300,000 off the figures for Have You Been Paying Attention which is now no longer a bottom top 10 national program for Monday nights (as it was when MasterChef was the lead in). There is still a solid turn-on to Have You Been Paying Attention -- 94,000 last night, which proves its greater attraction.