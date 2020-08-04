Here's a free history lesson for our shadow treasurer.

A slow news day in a pandemic is a great time to trot out the old “wouldn’t it be a good idea to start a government-owned bank” story.

What a fabulous concept. No wonder Labor’s shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers jumped at the chance to support the union-backed report from the Per Capita think tank.

But wait. Wasn’t it Labor which sold the last government-owned bank?