At this point it seems mathematically likely that the lockdown will end up killing more people than it saves...

With every passing day, the foolishness of your author’s earlier hard lockdown approach is becoming clearer. The initial calamities in northern Italy and New York provided the world with an inflated sense of the lethality of COVID-19. This mistake could very likely mean that the cure will become worse than the proverbial disease.

While it is significantly more contagious than influenza (even where social distancing is enforced), it appears the virus is far less lethal than most experts, especially the WHO, initially suggested.

Last week, NSW chief medical officer Kerry Chant referred to a blood test study from the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance and the Kirby Institute at the University of NSW, which found that between 250,000 and 500,000 Australians may have been infected by COVID-19.