While the current stage four restrictions imposed in Victoria are the toughest Australia has seen, Daniel Andrews says there's more to come if COVID-19 case numbers don't go down.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

When Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews faced the media to announce details of workplace closures around the state, he acknowledged Victoria had few options left. If these restrictions, harsher than anything we’ve ever seen in Australia, didn’t work, there was nowhere for Victoria to go but to “stage five”.

Andrews raised the prospect of stage five tentatively in his media release yesterday, while acknowledging that nobody could really guess what even tougher restrictions might mean.

“It’s hard to imagine what stage five would look like, but it would radically change the way people live,” Andrews' press release yesterday read.