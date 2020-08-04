As Australia treads the line between infuriating Beijing and alienating Washington, it's no longer about just talking the talk – we're expected to walk the walk.

China’s rambunctious party tabloid Global Times has long branded Australia a "loyal US attack dog" barking away at China.

And yet the curious thing about the peak US-Australia strategic meeting of the year, that concluded in Washington last week, is how little news came out of it. Barely a yap.

There were statements aplenty. Ahead of the annual Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN), Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne issued a formal statement to the UN outlining Australia’s position on China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea. Mainstream media leaped on the statement as signalling a reversal of Australia’s long-standing policy of not taking sides over competing sovereignty claims in the region. The ABC said the move was ‘likely to infuriate Beijing.’