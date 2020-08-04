Silver lining in Victorian shutdown
Victoria has recorded another 439 new COVID-19 cases overnight, and 11 more deaths. All the deaths were linked to aged care homes.
Yesterday, Premier Daniel Andrews revealed the detail of new business restrictions that will leave an additional 250,000 Victorians stood down.
Throughout the last week, the daily number of new infections has been bouncing around, leaving health officials frustrated at the lack of a clear, downward trend.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.