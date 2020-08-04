In Virus Watch today, some good news from the Melbourne lockdown, plus more of the latest coronavirus news.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

Silver lining in Victorian shutdown

Victoria has recorded another 439 new COVID-19 cases overnight, and 11 more deaths. All the deaths were linked to aged care homes.

Yesterday, Premier Daniel Andrews revealed the detail of new business restrictions that will leave an additional 250,000 Victorians stood down.

Throughout the last week, the daily number of new infections has been bouncing around, leaving health officials frustrated at the lack of a clear, downward trend.