The younger Murdoch son resigned from News Corp citing 'disagreements over certain editorial content'. But what content was he talking about, exactly?

Lachlan, Rupert and James Murdoch

When a public company director unexpectedly resigns with immediate effect, shareholders deserve an explanation, particularly where there has been boardroom disagreements or a major incident around governance, business decision-making or policy.

On this score, James Murdoch deserves credit for insisting that News Corp file a copy of his two paragraph resignation letter with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Strangely, the separate statement from father Rupert and older brother Lachlan thanking James for his work and wishing him the best for the future was not included in News Corp’s official SEC filing. The company’s formal contribution was as follows: