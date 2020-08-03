The Conservative Political Action Committee returns to our shores, aged care marketing vs the reality and Pauline Hanson passes around the hat.

Pauline Hanson (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

CPAC Ah yes, the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC), the hard-right American group whose conference is, in the words of our correspondent Guy Rundle "a Woodstock/Deadhead gathering for every right-wing loon in the country". Last time it cropped up in the news, a mega-conference in Washington was the site of a COVID-19 scare as well as Donald Trump managing to violate the consent of an inanimate object – giving the American flag a big snog.

Good news! Its Australian arm -- launched in 2019 -- is returning. According to an email from the organisation, "the largest and most prominent conference for conservatives and libertarians in Australia" will be held in November in Sydney.

The speakers list offers such luminaries as Aryan catalogue model Lauren Southern, microwaved Tony Abbott Craig Kelly, and prime minister from an even darker timeline Mark Latham.