Many of Victoria's COVID-19 cases come from unknown sources. Crikey breaks down some of the likely suspects, and debunks a few myths along the way.

(Image: AAP/James Gourley)

There are more than 3000 coronavirus cases in Australia still under investigation, with many of Victoria's cases coming from unknown sources.

Without knowing the source of the virus, little can be done to halt the source of the cluster. Crikey takes a look at some common myths and theories around where people are picking up COVID-19 infections.

✓ Close contact Chair in Epidemiology at Deakin University Professor Catherine Bennett told Crikey the most likely unknown source was through close contact of an infected person.