Is Rupert Murdoch's son's resignation from News Corp really prompted by a question of morality?

James Murdoch

James Murdoch's resignation is window dressing.

He appears not to be leaving the Murdoch Family Trust, the entity which effectively controls both News Corp and Fox Corporation, including Fox News, the home of many a nutty, if not downright dangerous, thought about climate and Black Lives Matter, among other issues.

The trust profit from income from News, Fox Corporation and the biggest single shareholding in Disney, which bought billions of assets from Fox in 2018-19. At the time, James received US$2 billion from the sale.