Disaster Dan
Victoria has recorded 429 new COVID-19 overnight as Victorians wake to the state's first full day of living in the "state of disaster" declared yesterday.
Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to this afternoon announce more targeted closures of particular workplaces and industries.
Deputy chief medical officer Michael Kidd said he hoped the new restrictions, which include a curfew between 8pm and 5am, would lead to a very quick decline in the number of new cases.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.