As Victorians wait to hear details of the full stage four restrictions they will face, Russia says it's won the vaccine race, and the bad news continues for India.

(Image: AAP/Erik Anderson)

Disaster Dan

Victoria has recorded 429 new COVID-19 overnight as Victorians wake to the state's first full day of living in the "state of disaster" declared yesterday.

Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to this afternoon announce more targeted closures of particular workplaces and industries.

Deputy chief medical officer Michael Kidd said he hoped the new restrictions, which include a curfew between 8pm and 5am, would lead to a very quick decline in the number of new cases.