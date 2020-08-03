Remember when News Corp was a young bull knocking over anyone who stood in its way? How the mighty have fallen.

Rupert Murdoch

Remember when News Corp was the great disrupter? Remember when it was the young bull, forging new networks around the world with deep political influence, changing and sharpening journalism, knocking over anyone who stood in its way?

News was the future. Then, suddenly, it wasn’t. It’s become the grumpy old bull, shouting at the clouds of cultural change, ordering a stop to the disruption being wrought by big tech.

How’s that been working out these past few days?