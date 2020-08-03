Rather than imposing draconian new restrictions, here's the announcement Daniel Andrews should have made.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

Did Dan Andrews really want to put Victoria into a brutal stage four lockdown? While he retains the rusted-on support of many on the left (as Donald Trump does from the right), it feels like the premier just signed his own political death warrant.

Speaking to media and announcing the changes, Andrews casually noted that had stage three restrictions remained, it would have taken until the end of the year to get cases down to zero. This very significant off-hand comment was largely ignored by pretty much everyone.

Since when has the stated goal in Victoria, or anywhere in Australia, been to eliminate the virus?