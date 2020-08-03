Seven’s Between Two Worlds is a turkey but it won’t last until Thanksgiving.

(Image: Supplied)

Now for the start of a regular week without hackers trying to hold the TV ratings to ransom -- not a very smart idea.

Nor, it seems, is Seven’s attempt to foist another drama on the unsuspecting Australian viewing public. Between Two Worlds (BTW) after Farmer Wants A Wife is now DOB (Dead on Broadcast) -- 676,000 nationally for the debut a week ago, down a third to 425,000 last night.

If that keeps up it will be challenging SBS for fourth or fifth spot. Farmer Wants a Wife had 1.4 million on debut on Seven a week ago, down to 1.25 million.