Victoria has seen little respite in its troubling Coronavirus surge, more Ruby Princess questions are raised and Western Australians have a pretty emphatic answer for Clive Palmer...

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Victoria: the 'oh Christ, what now' state

Victoria has announced 627 new cases of coronavirus and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, a small dip on the 723 cases recorded yesterday.

Following yesterday's horrifying spike in numbers, it cannot come as a surprise that the Australian Medical Association (AMA) and a raft of other experts are saying the second lockdown of Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, which has been going for three weeks, will have to be extended beyond it's original six week period.

"Stage three is not ending in three weeks. I can say that with 98% probability," University of Melbourne epidemiologist Tony Blakely told the ABC, while the AMA is calling for tougher restrictions in the state.