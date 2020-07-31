Tech giants Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (Google) and Facebook have stunned Wall Street by managing to boost June quarter revenues to a record US$200 billion (roughly A$280 billion) and profits to a combined record of almost US$29 billion (A$40 billion).
The four companies appeared largely immune to the rapid economic slowdown in the United States and other countries, prospering amid the COVID-19 doom. The results come a day after US Congress grilled each company's CEO, and amid Australia's attempts to rein in the power of Google and Facebook.
The quarterly results show that the companies (alongside Microsoft) are seemingly impervious to economic reality, government persuasion or regulation, and free of those pesky shareholders -- especially big name hedge funds and activists.
