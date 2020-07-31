It’s been a busy week on social media. The Karens were back at it, while people’s Instagram feeds were filled with black-and-white photos. Here’s your update on what's trending

The big trends

As Victoria’s coronavirus case numbers continued to surge this week -- the state recorded a staggering 723 cases on Thursday, and 627 more today -- debate on the aged care sector and on COVID-19 “rule-breakers” dominated social media.

Aged care sector Currently, more than 900 of Victoria’s active coronavirus cases are in aged care. The crisis has raised serious concerns for vulnerable elderly Australians but also fuelled the blame game over who’s ultimately responsible for the already problem-plagued sector.

COVIDIOTS The term has been used sweepingly throughout the coronavirus pandemic in a rush to place blame on COVID-19 “rule breakers”. This week, that finger was pointed squarely at two teenagers accused of travelling to Queensland from Melbourne and allegedly providing border authorities with false information.