New targets. Same old story. We're at the point where our failure to Close the Gap has become a perverse source of self-congratulation. Something needs to change.

Huzzah! The nation is saved! Settler and Indigenous division has been overcome! Again! Yes, it's Closing the Gap time! Again! It's always Closing the Gap time. It's like Christmas, or the Walkley awards, which now happen eight times a year. It just keeps coming round and round and round.

For more than a decade, the release of the annual report on life conditions for Indigenous Australians has been something of a sick joke.

Inaugurated by Kevin Rudd, it was put in place at the same time Rudd re-affirmed John Howard's "Intervention", thus putting in place a decade and more of white control of Indigenous affairs, supervised by one-woman omnishambles Jenny Macklin.