Seven Group Holdings owns a huge piece of a company at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak — just don't expect Seven to tell you about it.

Seven West Media chairman Kerry Stokes. (Image: AAP/David Moir)

“Before we start, minister, I should disclose that Kerry Stokes, the billionaire who controls the Seven Network, is the second-largest shareholder in Estia Health, one of Australia’s largest for-profit nursing home operators which is currently battling two major COVID-19 outbreaks at its Ardeer and Heidelberg West facilities.”

Unfortunately, Sunrise co-host Natalie Barr failed to make this disclosure before tearing strips off federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck, during a live interview on Stokes' Seven Network yesterday morning.

It just goes to show that the more Kerry Stokes diversifies his investments into a range of non-media industries -- mining, property development, equipment hire, oil and gas, aged care and even honey manufacturing -- the more conflicts will emerge.