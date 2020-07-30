The big kids have finally reported to the principal's office. Here are five key learnings we have from the US House of Judiciary Committee's hearings with the four most powerful men in big tech.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Overnight, the four most powerful men in big tech (perhaps America, perhaps the world) finally submitted to questioning from the US House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee as part of the winding road to better tech regulation.

Those four head (and in some cases, effectively own) the four top tech giants of that descriptive acronym gifted to big tech, FAANG: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Google-owner Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai. (Missing last night was the N of the much smaller Netflix).

Here’s the five big takeaways from those hearings: