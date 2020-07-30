As recently as the end of June, the aged care regulator was untroubled by staff working across multiple sites in Victoria. Now the sector is in crisis as deaths and infections soar.

Health Minister Greg Hunt

If the Andrews government is culpable for the unfolding catastrophe in Victoria, the Morrison government is equally responsible for a full-blown crisis in aged care facilities -- despite its efforts at misdirection. And it has even less excuse.

After years of complaints and media exposés of rotten aged care, the government not merely established a royal commission into the sector but in 2018 set up a new approach to regulation, shifting responsibility for aged care accreditation, monitoring and complaints-handling into a new bespoke commission.

That body, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission, commenced effective operations in January this year. And it seems to have failed in its first major challenge -- ensuring the sector did its utmost to prevent infection getting into aged care facilities.