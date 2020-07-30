If the Andrews government is culpable for the unfolding catastrophe in Victoria, the Morrison government is equally responsible for a full-blown crisis in aged care facilities -- despite its efforts at misdirection. And it has even less excuse.
After years of complaints and media exposés of rotten aged care, the government not merely established a royal commission into the sector but in 2018 set up a new approach to regulation, shifting responsibility for aged care accreditation, monitoring and complaints-handling into a new bespoke commission.
That body, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission, commenced effective operations in January this year. And it seems to have failed in its first major challenge -- ensuring the sector did its utmost to prevent infection getting into aged care facilities.
