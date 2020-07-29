There have been inquiries, reports and commissions for years, all signalling this crisis of the elderly living in a 'cruel and harmful system'.

(Image: AAP/David Crosling)

The surge of COVID-19 cases in Victoria’s aged care facilities is a crisis many people saw coming. There are more than 700 cases linked to the sector and nearly half the Victorians who have died from the virus are aged care residents.

This comes after years of warnings being sounded. Last year the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety released a damming scathing interim report which said older people had been “left isolated and powerless” in a “cruel and harmful system”.

But who's responsible for the deterioration of the sector, and how did it reach this point?